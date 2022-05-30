‘Oh Sita, Hey Rama’ song is very special: SPB Charan

CHENNAI: Early this month the makers of “Sita Ramam”, starring Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, released the first song Oh Sita, Hey Rama, composed by Vishal Chandrashekar and sung by SPB Charan in Telugu and Tamil. SPB Charan shares his insights on choosing to sing the song, his collaboration with the music composer and singing for Dulquer Salman, also how special is Oh Sita, Hey Rama song for him.

"While every song is important and very special to me, “Oh Sita, Hey Rama” song is mesmerizing, it is a timeless beautiful song, and I am grateful for the opportunity to sing this song for the Tamil and Telugu version. When I listened to the final product, I thought this song is going to be a big hit."

Charan continues, "When you're going to sing a song, you want to give it your all, I had a strong feeling when I first heard the song that this will be loved by all. But I didn't expect it to be such a tremendous hit, and the song as a whole is really beautiful.”

When asked about the lyrics of Oh Sita, Hey Rama song, Charan adds, "As a singer I'd want to highlight the song's overall programming, the atmosphere, feel of the melody, and the way the string section comes into place, and once again, Kudos to Vishal Bro for this incredible work."

On what attracted him to sing the composition, he says the melody and Pallavi in the song attracted him, and the syncopation was so different in the song that he was confident he wanted to try this difficult song with a beautiful tempo.

When it came to performing a song for Dulquer Salman, Charan says, Once I realised that Dulquer Salman was the main lead in this film, I was hoping that this movie will be done in Tamil as well, and I would get an opportunity to sing in Tamil and Telugu. I'm happy that I did both. I wish I had sung the Malayalam version too.

“For Dulquer Salman, this is my first song. His talent is something I admire greatly. I'm grateful to be able to sing a song for yet another great performer, and I hope Dulquer enjoyed it as much as I did,” he adds.

On working with Music Director Vishal Chandrashekhar, he says, it was a fantastic experience.

Charan says he's old school and believes in variety, and that he prefers singing melodies because they complement his voice, melodies last a long time, and are ageless. I am, nevertheless, willing to try new things.

I listen to all the music composed presently. Currently, I have lots of favorite music directors, who are in this era of this generation like Anirudh or Taman or Devi Sri Prasad, and Vishal Chandrashekhar. This is mostly to stay in touch with what's going on as far as trends are concerned, and the kind of music that's being composed.

“But, when I want to chill off and when I want peace, I listen to the older numbers, mostly from my father’s era and his songs. Am blatantly being honest,” the son of legendary Singer S P Balasubramanyam, said.

“I never thought that I would be a singer. I had other plans when I was studying, but ever since I saw my father on stage, it’s always been him. He's always been my inspiration. I try to get to that level of singing, but unfortunately, I would say there is a major gap between his skill and mine. But practice makes you deliver your best. So, I keep practicing. I try not to reject any songs and with the guidance of the composers, I will eventually get to accomplish finesse of a certain level. I have presumed, he explains.

Presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema “Sita Ramam” is a beautiful love story set in the backdrop of 1965, this untold period saga is sure to linger and touch everyone’s heart and move them emotionally.

The movie is gearing up for a grand world-wide release on 5th August 2022.