When 'Aandavar' met 'Arunachalam': Team Vikram greets Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who are actively promoting their upcoming action film Vikram, met 'Superstar' Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence on Sunday.

Picture of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth has been going viral on the internet. It is to be noted that Lokesh had originally planned to direct Rajini under Kamal's production and the project was shelved due to various reasons.

Later, Kamal and Lokesh came together for Vikram, which has gone on to become the most anticipated film.

'Vikram' ,which has received U/A certification from the censor board, is all set to have a worldwide release on 1000 screens on June 3. The movie stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in spellbinding grey roles. Suriya, whose role is kept under wraps, is set to make a cameo in the film.