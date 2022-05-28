Lead actors’ support made Agni Siragugal possible, says Naveen

CHENNAI: The teaser of the much-awaited Agni Siragugal was unveiled on Friday. Directed by Naveen of Moodar Koodam fame and produced by T Siva under his banner Amma Creations, the teaser opens to the snow-clad mountains with a face-off between the lead characters played by Arun Vijay and Vijay Antony. The 90-sec action-packed teaser doesn’t give away an iota of the storyline or the mystery behind the characters. “We shot the film under challenging conditions. The scene where the teaser opens was shot in -20 degrees. It was freezing where we could hardly stand even with our gloves on. Fingers would go numb whenever we took them off. In these conditions, Arun Vijay and Vijay Antony performed stunts, which is commendable,” says director Naveen.

The film was shot across several locations in Central Asia and Europe. “We shot for some of the crucial scenes in St Petersburg in Russia. Almaty in Kazakhstan and in Switzerland. We have also filmed a few scenes in Kolkata,” Naveen opens up. One of the most-anticipated films in Tamil since its announcement has been in the making for quite some time. “A film like Agni Siragugal needed its own time. An actress walked out of the film before Akshara Haasan joined. Then we had to shift to different locations and then came the pandemic. Despite the delays, Agni Siragugal will stay relevant,” he adds.