Vadivelu, Shivani to shoot for a peppy number for Naai Sekar

CHENNAI: The shoot of Vadivelu’s Naai Sekar Returns is on the verge of completion with a song left to be shot.

The song will feature Vadivelu and actress Shivani Narayanan for which the comedian will shake a leg.

“This is a peppy number that they both will be grooving to. This will be the promo song for the film and a grand set has been erected in the outskirts of the city.

Vadivelu is currently shooting for Udhayanidhi’s Maamannan in Salem and will begin shooting for the song once he is back in Chennai,” a source close to the film unit told DT Next.

Naai Sekar Returns, produced by Lyca and directed by Suraaj, marks the comeback of Vadivelu. The movie has Anand Raj and Seshu in important roles. The makers also

recorded one of the songs crooned by Vadivelu himself at a studio in London. The story of Naai Sekar Returns revolves around Vadivelu and several breeds of dogs. Santhosh Narayanan will compose the film’s music.