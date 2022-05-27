Telugu teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Kesariya' unveiled

MUMBAI: After enthralling the audience with the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Hindi song 'Kesariya' from 'Brahmastra', the makers, on Frida, unveiled shared a glimpse of the Telugu version.

The new teaser in Telugu is titled 'Kumkumala' and features a few seconds of additional footage in the beginning that the audience has not seen yet. Sharing the link of the video, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, #Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th."