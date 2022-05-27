Nayan-Vignesh's wedding in Chennai on June 5, to visit Tirupati later

CHENNAI: Several reports surfacing online on wedding preparations and venue of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan suggest that the low-key event will take place in Mahabalipuram on June 9. However, if sources close to the duo are to believe, the wedding will happen on June 5 in Chennai and the couple has no plans to invite industry biggies. They are likely to visit Tirupati soon after their big day.

Ever since the duo made their relationship official, there has been a lot of excitement among their fans to find out about their wedding plans.

Earlier reports suggested that the duo will tie the knot on June 6 in Tirupati, for which they visited the sacred land recently to supervise the arrangements. When we contacted sources close to them, they denied such reports and said that it was a casual visit.

Few days back, the couple visited Vignesh Shivan’s ancestral village in Thanjavur to seek blessings. In fact, they had reportedly carried a wedding invitation and made pongal after worshipping there.