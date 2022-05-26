It's a wrap for the first schedule of Thalapathy 66!

CHENNAI: A day after actor Vijay's video in Chennai airport went viral on the internet, the makers have announced that the first schedule of the much-awaited Thalapathy 66 has come to an end. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers have completed the 25-day schedule with prominent members of the cast taking part in it. The team is said to have filmed important scenes in this first schedule.

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 66 Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha will be seen playing pivotal roles. "The first schedule was nothing short of a celebration with this star ensemble," the makers said in a statement along with a picture of Vijay and Vamshi seen indulging in a discussion on the sets.