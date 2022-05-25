Suriya 41 directed by Bala shelved; project with Gnanavel to go on floors

CHENNAI: In a twist and turn of events, Suriya 41 that is helmed by the National-award winning director Bala has almost been dropped. There were a few social media posts saying that it is highly unlikely that the shoot of the film would resume in June. However, a tinseltown source confirmed it to us and said that the project has been dropped as Suriya and Bala are in no mood to settle the issue between them that took place in the first schedule.

Apparently, various things on and off the set led to creative differences and what was supposed to be a month-long schedule was cut short to 15 days as Suriya left for Chennai. While 2D Entertainment sent out an official statement saying that the next schedule will resume in June, Suriya is all set to move on to TJ Gnanavel's project on the same dates that were allocated for Bala's film. "Now, the TJ Gnanavel project might go on floors in June and will be completed by the end of July," added the source.