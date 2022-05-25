'Senjita Pochu': Atlee's response to 'Rayappan question'

CHENNAI: Ever since the Vijay-starrer Bigil was released on Diwali 2019, fans have been crazy about the father character, Rayappan, played by Vijay in the film.

Requests kept pouring in for a spin-off of the character, or a prequel to the gangster with a stutter. Seems like Amazon Prime read the minds of Vijay fans.

The OTT company cut a short video of the popular conversation scene between father and son in the dual-action film. Adding a tweet, the company said, "Imagine a full film made only for the story of Rayappan".

The director of the film, Atlee responded to it with the punchline used by Rayappan "Senjittaaaaa pochuuuuu.....". Fans were all hepped-up by this response. As DT Next reported earlier, Atlee would be helming Vijay's 68th film, the latter's fourth with the former.

Atlee is busy right now with Shah Rukh Khan's film which also stars Nayanthara. Vijay, meanwhile, is shooting for a film with Vamshi Paidipally tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 66'.