Rajini drives Raaja to Kodambakkam studio, spends quality time

CHENNAI: It is a known fact that Ilaiyaraja's new studio is frequented by Rajinikanth ever since its inauguration in 2021. The actor enjoys the composer's company whose combination has generated timeless hits spanning three decades and they spend most of the time discussing sprituality.

On Tuesday, Ilaiyaraaja visited Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence. The legendary musician said he was running late for a rehearsal for his concert on June 2. Excited on hearing this, Rajinikanth wanted to join the rehearsal and Raaja was overwhelmed with Rajini's gesture. In fact, the Superstar himself drove Raaja to his Kodambakkam studio.

Rajinikanth is said to have enjoyed a couple of songs rehearsed during the session and had a fun time at Ilaiyaraaja's studio.

Rajinikanth is gearing up for his 169th movie directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Ilaiyaraaja is recording the music of Viduthalai, one of the most anticipated movies, helmed by the National award-winning director Vetrimaaran.

