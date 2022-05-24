I’m well settled: Kiara Advani’s befitting reply on ‘marriage plans’

CHENNAI: A video of Kiara Advani's latest statement on marriage at the trailer launch of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' has taken the internet by storm. A reporter present at the venue asked Kiara "why hasn't she settled down yet while co-stars on stage are married and settled down."

Kiara nonchalantly answered, "Without marriage, I can be well settled, right? I am well settled. I am doing work. I am earning and I am happy."

Besides her, producer Karan Johar also took a dig at the media person. “You didn't ask me about my marriage? I am 50 now. Don't you think I am worthy of marriage? Even, I can get married. (Marriage is not a talent but a compromise),” he said.

‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor and its trailer was released on Sunday, May 22.

Work-wise, Kiara Advani was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.