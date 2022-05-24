Dubbing for first Telugu movie: Nazriya shares video

CHENNAI: Actor Nazriya Nazim, well-known for her work in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, is keenly looking forward to the release of her maiden Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki.

Having completed dubbing for the movie, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute video on how much she enjoyed dubbing and working on the project.

She wrote, "Dubbing for my first telegu film went like this 🙈🙈😜♥️." (sic)

In the video the 'Neram' actress, won hearts with her cute expression. and managed to catch the eyes of netizens and they couldn't stop gushing.

Check the post here: