Couple goals: Vignesh, Nayan have dinner; netizens go awe

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan, who is sulking in the success of his recent film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, posted a video along with actor Nayanthara. In the story he posted, the couple could be seen having dinner at Moonrakers restaurant while on their way to temple visits across Tamil Nadu.

Sharing the video, Vignesh captioned the post, "Time to eat well 💝❤️ 😉😉Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food 🥘! From a Favourite seafood restaurant ☺️ the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people 😍🥰❤️ #Moonrakers #mahabalipuram."

"Happy to see her true smile 😍❤️,” a user commented below the post. Another user commented, "Happiness is feeding 🙌❤️"