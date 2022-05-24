Couple goals: Vignesh, Nayan have dinner; netizens go awe

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan, who is sulking in the success of his recent film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, posted a video along with actor Nayanthara. In the story he posted, the couple could be seen having dinner at Moonrakers restaurant while on their way to temple visits across Tamil Nadu.
Sharing the video, Vignesh captioned the post, "Time to eat well 💝❤️ 😉😉Happiness is feeding her with the best of local food 🥘! From a Favourite seafood restaurant ☺️ the only places we enjoy eating are these nice houses with such tasty food and awesome people 😍🥰❤️ #Moonrakers #mahabalipuram."
"Happy to see her true smile 😍❤️,” a user commented below the post. Another user commented, "Happiness is feeding 🙌❤️"
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan, is a rom-com featurin Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara in the lead roles.
The film follows Rambo(Vijay Sethupathi) who falls for Khatija (Samantha) and Kanmani (Nayanthara) at the same time and couldn't truly figure out whom he loves. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27.c