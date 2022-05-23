Suriya’s next with TJ Gnanavel to be shot in single stretch

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Suriya is in no mood for a break as the star has another film in the offing. He will be joining hands with director TJ Gnanavel yet again after Jai Bhim for a film that will go on floors later this year. There have been reports that Suriya has given his Vaadivaasal dates for Gnanavel’s project that will be produced by 2D Entertainment.

However, a source in the know told DT Next, “As Vetrimaaran will be busy with Viduthalai for the next few months, Suriya has decided to complete another film before Vaadivaasal. He will start shooting for Gnanavel’s movie after completing his project with Bala. The project will be shot in a single schedule for 50 days.”

Meanwhile, the second schedule of his untitled project with Bala will commence in June. While there were talks about rift, the source added, “Negotiation talks are being held between Suriya and Bala. I hope the issue will be settled soon and the next schedule will resume as per plan.”

Apart from these, Suriya also has a film with Siruthai Siva that will be produced by Studio Green and another film with Sudha Kongara that will be bankrolled once again by his own banner 2D Entertainment.