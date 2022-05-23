Kourtney, Travis release pictures of their Italian wedding ceremony

WASHINGTON: American media personality Kourtney Kardashian and 'Blink-182' drummer Travis Barker got married to each other in a lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Italy.

On Sunday, the two got married at L'Olivetta, a Dolce & Gabbana villa in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Castello Brown, a nearby 16th-century castle, hosted the reception, according to People magazine.

Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from their wedding ceremony, simply captioning the shots "happily ever after."