Prakash Raj back with his 'Chellam' Vijay

The picture should have been taken in the shooting spot of Vijay's upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. Recently the makers of the film revealed an array of popular south actors like Prakash Raj and Prabhu to have joined the cast.

90s favourite action hero Sarath Kumar is expected to play a pivotal character in the movie.

All eyes are on the role Prakash Raj would be playing as the Prakash Raj-Vijay combination is one of the favourites of Tamil cinema lovers. The duo have delivered smash hits like Ghilli and Pokkiri in the past. Both were last seen together on screen in Villu (2009).

The film helmed by national award winning director Vamshi Paidipally is bankrolled by Dil Raju. Music is scored by Thaman. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in this film, actor Shaam too is said to have an important role.

The film is slated to be released on Pongal 2023.