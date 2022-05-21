Sushmita Sen celebrates 28 years of her Miss Universe win

MUMBAI: May 21 holds a special place in actor Sushmita Sen's life as she was crowned Miss Universe 28 years ago on the same date.

Recalling the glorious moment, Sushmita, on Saturday, took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note.

"Beautiful is a feeling. Happy 28 years of INDIA winning Miss Universe for the very first time!!Time flies...Beauty remains!!!#Love #Pride #Motherland #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA. Mahal Kita #Philippines," she wrote.