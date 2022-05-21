Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam nearing completion

CHENNAI: Sita Ramam, a film starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika, Sumanth and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi is taking shape fast.

Sita Ramam is Dulquer Salmaan second collaboration with production houses Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The characters Sita and Ram are played by Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, respectively. Rashmika plays Afreen, a bold Muslim girl.

The makers recently released a mesmerizing romantic melody Hey Sita Hey Rama from Sita Ramam. Hey Sita Hey Rama song composed and arranged by Vishal Chandrashekhar. The music efinitely strings everyone’s heart chords. Singers SPB Charan and Sinduri crooned this song melodiously. The lyricist is Madhan Karky.

Hey Sita Hey Rama is filled with vintage visuals which takes us into a trance. On a whole song is delight to both eyes and ears. Surprisingly on the day the lyrical video released, their first collaboration Mahanati completed 4 glorious years.

Earlier titled Production No. 7, the film being produced by Swapna Cinema and to be presented by Vijayanthi Movies is bankrolled by Aswinin Dutt and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. According to the team, the film is a love story set in a war backdrop. The film has musical score by Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography by P S Vinod, art direction by Vaishnavi Reddy and Faisal Ali Khan, production design by Sunil Babu and costumes by Sheetal Sharma.