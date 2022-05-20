Vikram's Cobra to release worldwide on August 11

In the release date announced video, we see Vikram surfing through several tweets of fans asking for the release date announced with scintillating AR Rahman's music running in the background. Then, it shows us the actor looking at the world map which reveals the date -- From August 11.

Cobra is an upcoming Tamil action-thriller written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is well-known for his previous hits Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal.

Previously, the first single from the film 'Thumbi Thullal' voiced by Shreya Ghoshal, and Nakul Abhyankar was released and had garnered around 18 million views and the second single ‘Adheeraa’ has garnered around 11 million views.

Produced by S.S. Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the film stars actors 'Chiyaan' Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, and ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan in the lead and K.S. Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandraj, Robo Shankar, Mia George, Mirnalini Ravi, and Meenakshi Govindrajan in supporting roles. Harish Kannan handles the camera for the film.

The film’s music is composed by A. R. Rahman marking his fourth collaboration with Vikram after Pudhiya Mannargal (1994), Raavanan (2010) and I (2015), and his first with the director.