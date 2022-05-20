Jr NTR Birthday: 6 movies to enjoy on OTT

CHENNAI: After the staggering success of his latest blockbuster RRR, Jr NTR has easily secured the title of a pan-India star.

As he turns 39 today, the actor would be delighted with the way his career has panned over the years.

He has been constantly delivering strong performances, with his latest stint in RRR being one of the pivotal points for the film's success.

Fans around the world have been waiting for exciting announcements coming up today on his birthday, but there are other ways to celebrate the actor's birthday whilst at your home.Below is the list of Jr NTR's top-rated movies to watch on OTT platforms.

RRR (Zee5 / Netflix)

RRR is now streaming on Zee5 and Netflix. The movie is available in Telugu and other regional languages on Zee5, and in Hindi on Netflix. With the recent theatrical success of the movie and worldwide praises for the film, RRR might just turn out to be your favourite movie on this day.

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (Zee5)

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava starring Jr. NTR and Pooja Hegde, was a box office super-hit in 2018. The film revolved around a young man's violent fight with henchmen from a rival village. With great performances, the film also comes with an IMDb rating of 7.8.

Ramayanam (Amazon Prime Video)

Starting his career as a child actor, Jr NTR featured in a film titled Ramayanam, based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. The Telugu film has a 7.9 rating on IMDb, and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Nannaku Prematho (MX Player)

Nannaku Prematho, released in 2016, starred Jr NTR and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is based on a son's revenge for a conman's wrongdoings to his father.

Simhadri (MX Player)

Jr. NTR and Rajamouli have collaborated on quite a few films, including Simhadri which was released in 2003. Co-starring Bhumika Chawla, the movie is a typical Rajamouli film and is one of the most-loved movies of Jr NTR.

Temper (MX Player)

Co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, Temper is a classic masala entertainer but with its heart at the right place. The film became so successful, that a Bollywood remake was made titled 'Simmba' featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.