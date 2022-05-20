'It's a beautiful film': Keerthy Suresh praises Nenjuku Needhi

CHENNAI: Kanaa-fame Arunraja Kamaraj's directorial Nenjuku Needhi was released today and has been getting positive reviews across the globe.

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who saw the film at a special screening arranged by Udhayanidhi himself for the 'Maamannan' team with Mari Selvaraj, lauded the film.

The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "#NenjukuNeedhi is a beautiful film! @Udhaystalin sir you looked dapper & have aced your role! Good work @Arunrajakamaraj Congratulations on making such a relevant film @BoneyKapoor, sir! @actortanya You portrayed your character very well Best wishes from team #Maamannan."

The film, which is a remake of the Hindi blockbuster 'Article 15', is written by Anubhav Sinha (who also directed the film) and produced by Zee Studios along with Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects and Romeo Pictures.

The film which has actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and Tanya Ravichandran in lead also stars Aari, Shivani Rajashekar, Yamini Chander, Suresh Chakravarthi, Ilavarasan, Mayilsamy, Abdool Lee, Ratsasan Saravanan, and others.

The cinematography for the film is done by Dinesh Krishnan B, editing by Ruben, and music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Tamizharasan Panchamuthu has written the dialogues for the film. Vinoth Rajkumar and Lalgudi N Ilayaraja are the art directors.

Meanwhile, Mari Selvaraj's next directorial Maamannan is reported to be a political drama that has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead and Udhayanidhi, Vadivelu, and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will compose the music and the film is said to be shot in 50 days before Mari Selvaraj commences his next film with Dhruv Vikram.