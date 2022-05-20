Documentaries revealing global refugee crisis

'Flee' is an animated account of a young Afghan boy named Amin's perilous journey, and it begins with a powerful question: "What does home mean to you?" It then goes on to describe how Amin, who used to shut out the world with his headphones while listening to pop music, can no longer ignore Afghanistan's civil unrest. He abandons his beloved home and flees into an unknown future. This journey takes him across continents until he finds a semblance of normalcy decades later.

Can he, however, truly forget the horrors he and his family have endured? Can he forget the depravity and cruelty he has witnessed? Can he ever feel secure enough to settle down in one place? Check out this Oscar-nominated Jonas.



Available on Zee5.