Stories of Aryabhatta, Pichai need to be told: Madhavan at Cannes 2022

Madhavan also spoke about how young students from India have created different types of the Metaverse.

"You have these guys from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that I've met who started this new Metaverse, who are into web 3.0... We're not making movies about such success stories," he added.

Madhavan is in Cannes as a part of the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

His movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is also set to have its premiere at the gala.