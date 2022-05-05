Desire & blessings: Madhavan on Rocketry's premiere at Cannes

CHENNAI: Actor Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will premiere at the Cannes Film Market in Paris on May 19 along with Satyajit Ray's remastered classic 'Pratidwandi' and five other films.

Reacting to this, the actor took to Instagram on Thursday and said that the only objective was to tell the story of Nambi Narayanan, former ISRO scientist.

"ROCKETRY WORLD PREMIER AT CANNES. May 19th 9 pm. Did not imagine this when we began this journey. The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. .. that desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God. Pls pray for us," the actor wrote.