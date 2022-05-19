'Nervous': Alia Bhatt says as she leaves to shoot for Hollywood film

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Thursday said she feels like ''a newcomer all over again'' as she is set to start shooting for her Hollywood debut ''Heart Of Stone''.

Billed as a spy thriller for Netflix, the film also features ''Wonder Woman'' star Gal Gadot and ''Belfast'' star, Jamie Dornan.

Bhatt, who completes a decade in Indian cinema this year, shared the work update with her fans and followers on Instagram.

"And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk (sic)," the 29-year-old star captioned the post with a selfie.

It is currently unknown where Bhatt is traveling to shoot for the film.

"Heart of Stone" will be directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.