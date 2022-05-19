Marvel Studios signs 20-year deal with Stan Lee Universe

However, this new deal does not necessarily spell the return of Lee cameos in movies, at least not in the way fans traditionally knew them.

Lee’s last cameos were for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame which released just months apart from each other in 2019.

Apart from his name and likeness, the agreement allows Marvel to use Lee’s voice and signature in movies and television projects, as well as to use images, existing footage and existing audio recordings featuring him.

The rights to use Lee’s name, voice, likeness and signature exclusively in theme parks, cruise lines and in-park merchandise were also included in the deal.

Audiences and park goers could see Lee turn up as figures and toys, and on apparel and stationery.