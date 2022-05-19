Maragadha Naanayam couple is real now! Check pics

CHENNAI: Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani embarked on their marital journey in the early hours on Thursday in the presence of their close friends and family.

The pictures of their wedding and reception have surfaced on social media. The gala event started with a dreamy Mehendi function, followed by reception and the wedding.

Pre-wedding celebrations were held at the actress' home and the wedding took place at a hotel in Chennai.