Cinema

Maragadha Naanayam couple is real now! Check pics

Pre-wedding celebrations were held at the actress' home and the wedding took place at a hotel in Chennai.
Maragadha Naanayam couple is real now! Check pics
Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani embarked on their marital journey in the early hours on Thursday in the presence of their close friends and family.

The pictures of their wedding and reception have surfaced on social media. The gala event started with a dreamy Mehendi function, followed by reception and the wedding.

Pre-wedding celebrations were held at the actress' home and the wedding took place at a hotel in Chennai.

Actors, including Nani, Sundeep Kishan, and a few other celebrities have reportedly attended the wedding event.

Actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani
Pics from Aadhi-Nikki wedding ceremony go viral
Twitter
Twitter

For the big day, the 'Maragadha Naanayam' actress wore a golden silk saree and complimented it with heavy accessories. Her chunky uncut diamond necklace with jhumkas made her a bride to remember. Aadhi Pinisetty chose a matching kurta and mundu.

Instagram

For the reception the newlyweds complimented each other beautifully and went for ballroom wear. The actor wore white pantsuit while the bride was seen in a shimmery light-green gown.

Maragadha Naanayam couple
Aadhi Pinisetty wedding
Nikki Galrani wedding
Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani wedding pics
Nikki Galrani wedding pics

Related Stories

No stories found.