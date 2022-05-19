‘Kaithi’ releases in Russia as ‘Prisoner’

CHENNAI: The Karthi-starrer Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, turned out to be a huge hit despite clash with the Tamil biggie ‘Bigil’, had its release in Russia today.

The film, titled ‘Узник', (prisoner) was released in around 297 screens across 127 cities.

Actor Karthi and the producer SR Prabhu took their respective Twitter handles to share their excitement over the news.

The film revolves around a released prisoner who is in race against time to take poisoned cops to hospitals with criminals chasing him.

The film stars Karthi in the lead role and also stars Arjun Das, Narein and Dheena in pivotal roles. The story that takes place overnight has music by Sam CS. Kaithi is one of Karthi's films that raked in Rs 100 crore at the box office.