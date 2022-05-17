Madhavan gives glimpse of his grand hotel room ahead of Cannes 2022

CANNES (France): Actor R. Madhavan has arrived in France and he is super-duper excited to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
Ahead of marking his appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a video from his hotel room in French Reviere and showed off the scenic view from his window.
Madhavan's room had several windows near which a windchime was seen. Several palm trees were seen along the roads near the hotel.
"Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect," he captioned the post.
Cannes 2022 is extremely special for Madhavan as his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is scheduled to premiere at the gala.