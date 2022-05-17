Cinema

Madhavan gives glimpse of his grand hotel room ahead of Cannes 2022

Madhavan's room had several windows near which a windchime was seen. Several palm trees were seen along the roads near the hotel.
Madhavan gives glimpse of his grand hotel room ahead of Cannes 2022
Actor R. MadhavanInstagram
ANI

CANNES (France): Actor R. Madhavan has arrived in France and he is super-duper excited to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Ahead of marking his appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival, Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a video from his hotel room in French Reviere and showed off the scenic view from his window.

Madhavan's room had several windows near which a windchime was seen. Several palm trees were seen along the roads near the hotel.

"Cannes Day1- morning of the Main Red Carpet.. View from my room.. 6.30 am. #rocketryatcannes #rocketrythenambieffect," he captioned the post.

Cannes 2022 is extremely special for Madhavan as his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is scheduled to premiere at the gala.

Actor R. Madhavan
It's first day at Cannes Film Festival for Rahman: View pic
France
Madhavan
Red carpet
Actor R. Madhavan
Cannes Film Festival 2022
French Reviere
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Related Stories

No stories found.