Prabhas fan writes letter, threatens to end life if there's no Salaar update

CHENNAI: Prabhas, who has a massive fan following across India after the Baahubali series, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, titled ‘Salaar’, helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel.

Recently, a suicide letter from a Prabhas fan is doing rounds on social media, expressing his disappointment with the makers of the film. In that, he wrote that he would end his life if the makers do not share any updates soon from the film.

The fan wrote, "We are already hurt and disappointed as the same happened during Saaho, Radhe Shyam, [Prabhas’s previous movies]. If we do not get glimpses of Salaar this month, then I will suicide for sure. We want Salaar updates".

Bhuwan Gowda, the cinematographer of Salaar, recently said "They've big plans to make #Salaar very different from #KGF2 in terms of making and backdrop. Salaar will be 2-3 times bigger than #KGF."

The star-studded cast includes Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Disha Patani, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Prabhas was last seen in director Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam.

Earlier, a fan of Prabhas, Ravi Teja, died by suicide after Radhe Shyam received negative reviews.