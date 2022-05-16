‘Breakup songs can be fun, peppy’

CHENNAI: The team of Love You Baby song walks into our office amid huge buzz with people clicking selfies with actor Santhosh Prathap as they recognise him as Raman from Sarpatta Parambarai. He acknowledges them and joins Ayraa and director Prasadh to pose for our photographer. They play the song for us and we all burst out laughing at the plot twist towards the end in what is a colourful and a feet-tapping number. Santhosh plays a food delivery executive while Ayraa plays a foodie.

“Everyone knows Santhosh as a rugged person or someone who could pull off a suave role. I imagined him as a food delivery executive and it was convincing in my mind. In Vetrimaaran’s films you would see heroes in contrast to their real-life persona. That is how I visualised Santhosh for the song,” starts off Prasadh. Santhosh says that he was excited with the idea and agreed to do it. “It challenged me as an actor. You need to do something out of the box where people do not imagine you in such roles. I come from a dancing background and anything related to it excites me. When I listened to Prasadh about Love You Baby, it was not only about dance. It was built around a neat concept and I agreed, “he adds.

In Love You Baby, actress Ayraa who is known for her roles in films like Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam says that she had no inhibitions when she was approached to play the female lead. “I am glad that Prasadh could see me in that dimension. I liked the way it was conceptualised and immediately gave my nod to do it,” she tells us.

Love You Baby is a breakup song which is shot in a fun manner and all we could do is to laugh and not make us sad. “That is another interesting aspect of it. All breakup songs necessarily need not be sad and it could be narrated in a lighter vein,” Santhosh says. “We shot the song in ECR and finished it in a day. It was filmed from morning till night, adds Prasadh. Another highlight is Premgi Amaren recording the song for Rakesh Ambigapathy’s music. “We also had apprehensions whether Premgi’s voice would suit Santhosh. It has fit the bill in the final out,” concludes Prasadh.