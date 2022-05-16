Billboard Music Awards 2022: Full winners list

LAS VEGAS: The Billboard Music Awards 2022 were held in Las Vegas on May 15. Several stars like Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion marked their presence at the glamorous awards night.

The top attractions of the night were the landmark award wins for Drake, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Beiber and K-pop band BTS. Here is the complete winners' list of the Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS (WINNER)

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS (WINNER)

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Giveon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Giveon

Khalid

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) (WINNER)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto Megan

Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) (WINNER)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) (WINNER)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals (WINNER)

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Maneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis (WINNER)

Karol G

Rosalia Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado (WINNER)

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) (WINNER)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris