‘A remake film too requires the same effort as the original’

CHENNAI: Arunraja Kamaraj has had a long day promoting Nenjuku Needhi across the city. We talk past bedtime and he still sounds excited about how the film, the official Tamil remake of Article 15 has panned out.

“We worked on Nenjuku Needhi like it is an original script. We never had the perception of working on a remake. What is more encouraging is that each of the cast and crew members came up with their inputs in bettering the film. All of us were on the same page,” says Arunraja.

The director-writer adds that he has made the film with the same amount of conviction an original film required. “At the end of the day, the audience will like a film if the content is good and is made well. They don’t see if it is a remake or an original content. I worked on Nenjuku Needhi with the same amount of effort I had put in for Kanaa. That is the respect the craft deserves. However, I had more liberty when I worked in Kanaa. Here the responsibility is bigger as comparisons will be drawn. We either had to justify it or make a better one. We have given our best in terms of performance and technical aspects. It is not a frame-to-frame remake of Article 15. We have catered the film to our audience. We have added a few new characters and have done away with a few as well,” he adds.

Arunraja feels that the essence has been maintained as the topic is relevant to our country. “The subject is such that it would work anywhere in India. Be it North India or down south Tamil Nadu, the issue is prevalent across the country and the audience can relate to it. People face discrimination in every country. However, it is more common in India in my opinion,” the director remarks.