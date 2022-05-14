Manushi Chhillar gets surprise from 'Prithviraj' director on her birthday

MUMBAI: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her foray in Hindi cinema with the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer period film, 'Prithviraj', was gifted a costume from the first day of her shoot on film by director Chandraprakash Dwivedi as a gesture to celebrate her birthday on Saturday.

The actress took to her Instagram to share an unboxing video of the same. She wrote in the caption, "What a start to my Birthday Thank you @yrf & #DrChandraprakashDwivedi."

Sharing her excitement, Manushi said, "This is a really special surprise and it makes me extra happy to receive this on my birthday! I would like to thank my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi Ji for this thoughtful and touching gesture of gifting me an outfit from my debut film on my birthday! I'm beaming with joy and it's going to be a piece of nostalgia for me forever."

The film, which has been produced by Yash Raj Films, will see Akshay essaying the role of the legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan who fought valiantly to protect India from the invader Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi plays the role of Prithviraj's beloved Princess Sanyogita in the film.

"I will cherish this project all my life and it is moments like this that will make my working in the film about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan an unforgettable experience. It's even more special because this was my 1st day - 1st scene outfit which is extremely gorgeous and has such intricate Zardozi work on it. My journey in cinema has just begun and I'm indebted to destiny for finding me a film that is giving me so much love", the debutante added.

'Prithviraj', directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar', is set to debut in theaters on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.