Bharat denies being stuck in Thailand with film crew

CHENNAI: On Saturday there were reports that actor Bharath is stuck in Thailand after local villagers detained the movie unit of which the actor is currently shooting for.

The reports said that the actor is a part of a film titled Action 22 that revolves around Thai children being stuck in the caves of Tham Luang and Bharath plays a rescue officer in the movie.

The villagers of Tham Luang had detained the movie team asking for a huge sum of money and Bharath is one among the cast members stuck in the village.

When we contacted, a source close to the actor told DT Next, “Bharath is currently in Chennai and is shooting for his Tamil film. Upon sharing the report he said that the hasn’t been to Thailand in the last three years and refuted it. However, he said if the news is true that a movie team is stuck in the Thai village, he feels sorry about it.”

Bharath currently is shooting for his 50th film that is directed by RP Bala.

Touted to be an emotional crime thriller, the untitled project has Vani Bhojan playing the lead.