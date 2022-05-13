Vidyut Jammwal sponsors an Assamese film 'Local Utpaat'

MUMBAI: Bollywood's action star Vidyut Jammwal has sponsored an upcoming action Assamese film titled 'Local Utpaat' releasing today.

Jammwal extended financial support to the film.

Director Kenny Basumatary says: "I am thankful to our favourite action star who was kind enough to extend financial support to our dream project Local Utpaat. He's a country boy for a reason and we're highly grateful for his contribution towards this special film."

He adds, "I mean, he's such a big star. To my surprise, he called me back after I requested help and asked me to send him my account details. This was of immense help because I managed to pay my fighters something more than what we'd budgeted.

The film released today in theatres all over Assam and we're very grateful for Vidyut's contribution."

One of the top martial 2022, Vidyut Jammwal is all set for the theatrical release of 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' and has exciting projects like 'IB 71' and 'Sher Singh Raana' in the making.