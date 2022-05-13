Don review: A tedious affair that doesn't even try

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani

Director: Cibi Chakaravarthi

Music director: Anirudh

Synopsis: Chakravarthy, an unruly college student, rejects academic success and aspires to carve his niche by discovering his gifts.

Patience wears thin if a film's story lacks novelty, it wears thinner if the difference in its technical strength and narrative weakness is blaring. Cibi Chakaravarthi's Don belongs to the latter category.

Don opens on a serious note with Chakravarthy (Sivakarthikeyan), a well-to-do person in his late 20s, getting ready for an arduous journey to his alma mater. Taking the road is the only option which too is advised against by his helpers. Why does he want to go there on time braving the weather and bad roads is the question Don tries to answer in almost three hours.

Trouble starts brewing when the flashback portion from the word go falls short of building on the initial curiosity.

Dullness sets in when Samuthirakani is introduced as a curmudgeonly father who secretly nurtures love for his son, a role he has mastered and has been tamed enough to act asleep. Sivakarthikeyan is a truant son who in the middle of his school-college adventures strives to discover what he is interested in. Dad has his way like always and son is shoved into an engineering college against his will. We are shown an engineering college that can't be found even in Mars, where the college advertises that its alumni would be resourceful when everything else fails. Fans have long brought into the Kollywood idea of a college, so that is not a problem.

The problem with Don is, Cibi misses the mark by long both in the serious and comedy zones. Unable to create an emotional scene of the Srikanth-Naren (Nanban) kind, he falls back to comedy which too doesn't get much help from Bala Saravanan, 'Mirchi' Vijay and Shivangi. The director visibly struggles in deciding how to treat his film, something that campus entertainers like Attakathi (where nothing is really serious) and Meesaiya Murukku (where we sympathise with the protagonist's want) have perfectly cracked.

SJ Suryah's role is criminally underwritten, we feel entertained at the same time sorry to see him at times punch above his weight in this film. The rest of the cast operates by textbook. Priyanka looks charming and cute but has very less to offer to the film.

Technical updates without idea updates aren't useful. Take the dialogues for instance, "yeradha Kovil illa", "kovam illa aana varutham" like lines reflects the imbalance between technicalities and ideas. This is not to say emotions do not work anymore, it's schmaltz that won't work. Using too much of contrived situations deprives connection. When it comes to emotions, keeping it simple and organic is the key. The debut director has conceptualised too many artificial situations in this film.

Don's frames and colours are interesting. The camerawork is worth applause, song stagings are too beautiful. But beauty without substance isn't enjoyable, showing Taj Mahal in Jaipur is telltale of the writing and research that has gone into the film. Anirudh, the pillar of strength in SK's films, is surprisingly absent in the background score.

Don, in a nutshell, is a film about pursuits. The hero is after his calling, and we, the audience, are after an entertaining film. The hero succeeds, we aren't as lucky.