With Komaligal, the Joker gets an inner monologue

CHENNAI: I was by the seashore and it began raining heavily. I just stood there in awe having my ice cream while looking at a green parrot. 25 years rolled by, but I stood there admiring its beauty. They criticised me for having wasted 25 years of my life and that’s how I became a Komali, but it didn’t matter because to me the green parrot mattered,” says the clown one.

“I saw a pink-coloured man ride a horse and I told everyone about it. They laughed at me and that’s how I became a Komali,” says clown two.

“I had a garden in which I was growing several flowers. I would plant a South red rose and a white rose would grow. People would try to make me feel indifferent, but it didn’t matter because I loved my garden. That’s how I became a Komali,” says clown three.

In the opening act of the play, six clowns have a conversation with each other discussing how they became a Komali (Clown).

Komaligal, directed by Vetri MV, Theatre Akku in association with Quriosity elucidates how women are burdened with the responsibility to shape themselves according to the expectations of the society and at the end of the day, are victims to sexual abuse in different spaces.

Vetri says that the purpose of the conversation was to portray how no matter what we do the society is always going to criticise us and judge us for our choices. He says that the clowns in the play represent people from different walks of life.

“The first clown represents people who are criticised for their passion but continue pursuing it anyway. The second clown represents the dismissal of epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat, and the third clown aims to represent the LGBTQIA+ community. Similarly, the other clowns represent something else,” says Vetri.

The play moves with a butterfly taking these Komalis into its world while offering the Komalis a peek into the lives of several women. “Each character, element and dialogue in the play are handled with utmost precision by our team. For instance, one of the stories in the play deals with caste based violence. The female protagonist of that story is named Meena. This is an homage to Annai Meenambal Sivaraj who gave Periyar the title,” he says.