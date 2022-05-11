Word Star: Ram Charan is a fan of the book 'Offspring'

HYDERABAD: Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who had tasted the astounding success of 'RRR' along with Jr NTR, had to face a debacle with 'Acharya'. Now the actor is busy shooting for his next big-budget movie.

The 'Rangasthalam' actor tweeted about his most recent read, Sandeep M. Bhatnagar's 'Offspring' which he recommends for everyone.

Ram Charan's tweet reads, " 'Offspring' by Sandeep M. Bhatnagar is a poignant tale of choices in life. It meticulously captures the consequences of choosing goals over love, family, and traditions."