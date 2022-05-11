Tickling the funny bone is no laughing matter for Chennai comics

Talking about how it is for new comics in the city, she says, “Before Covid, we used to have open mics almost every day. Now, since there are not many comedy clubs, the lack of venues is impacting newcomers.”

Guru Nicketan, known for his Instagram page, Nicketronix, and a stand-up comic, says that the scene of stand-up comedy has changed due to the lack of producers. “On the other hand, new comics are able to open for more well-established comics and are able to make their presence known amongst the audience,” he says.

However, he says the issue at hand is the shortage of producers in the city. Guru says, “The scarcity of producers in the city is one of the main reasons for many comics to produce their own shows. Others are forced to perform in cafés and restaurants with walk-in audiences who have no idea that a show is going on.”

Vysakh, who has been in the scene for the past three years, says that producers conducting open mics catering exclusively to comedy are a handful. He says, “In an All-arts open mic, the audience is more receptive to the other art forms like storytelling, poetry, singing. The crowd eventually enjoys the set, but performing in a comedy club means the audience is there for it.”

Venue partners are rising to the occasion to make up for this paucity. Prathibha M, Owner of Darsh, a venue partner for shows across the city says, “As a venue partner, I encourage collaborations with comics who want to do their own show. Recently, we collaborated with Syama Harini. Even if a comic is new to the business, if the content is good we give them that platform. We hope to collaborate with more comics who are looking for a stage,” she smiles.