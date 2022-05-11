Mahesh Babu feels 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will be a summer blast

NEW DELHI: Mahesh Babu, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata,' took part in the viral #Whatshappening Twitter trend on Tuesday for the movie's promotion.

In the Twitter video, Mahesh, dressed in comfy attire, was seen answering some light-hearted questions which included "Describe Sarkaru Vaari Paata in a Tweet?"

Answering this, the actor said, "I think my fans are going to have a blast this summer."