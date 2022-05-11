Anjum Batra overwhelmed with response for his 'Jersey' role

MUMBAI: Actor Anjum Batra, who started his journey as a theatre artist, is happy with the response he is getting from the audience, courtesy to all the appreciation he is getting for his movie 'Jersey'.

Just like '83', his character in Shahid Kapoor's starrer 'Jersey', is peppy, energetic and full of life.

On all the love and attention he's garnering, he shares: "The response which I am getting from my friends and family is just overwhelming. I am getting a lot of calls from my friends whom I've not spoken to in 10 years or so. "

"They got so excited after seeing the movie that they called me and expressed their love. My inbox is in fact full of messages from loved ones and also from unknown people. It's just magical."

He adds: "As I don't know ABC about cricket in real life but one of my close friends said that after performing in two cricket related movies ('83' and 'Jersey'), I can actually play the next IPL season and hit 6 sixes in one over because of the enthusiasm I've shown in these movies towards cricket. Everyone loved the humour that I brought to the screen with my presence."