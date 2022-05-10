Mahesh Babu ends B'wood speculations, says don't want to waste time

CHENNAI: Mahesh Babu, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming flick ‘Sarkaaru Vaari Paata’, which is all set to release on May 12, recently spoke at the trailer launch of actor Adivi Sesh’s upcoming film, Major, and made headlines over his comments on accepting Bollywood offers.

Responding to a question about Bollywood offers, the actor replied “I may feel arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I think they can’t afford me. I don’t want to waste my time”

He further said that “With the stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I have never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can’t be happier”.

The actor was seen very much contended with the Telugu Pan-Indian films, such as SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series and RRR, minting money at the box-office, blurring the idea of Bollywood constituting Indian cinema.

Recently, actor Chiranjeevi, at Acharya audio launch, had shared his feeling of humiliation when he saw Bollywood films propagated as Indian cinema.

It is to be noted that Mahesh Babu will join hands with the pan-India filmmaker Rajamouli, which would go on floors in 2023.