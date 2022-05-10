Leading film personalities mourn the passing of Shivkumar Sharma

MUMBAI: Bollywood personalities, past and present, from actress-turned-MP Hema Malini, Yami Gautam, Shekhar Kapur, Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami have mourned the passing of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest at the age of 84 here on May 10.

Hema Malini tweeted a picture with Shivkumar Sharma, whom she tagged as a "gentleman to the core".

Yesteryear's star actress tweeted: "One more legend, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Santoor maestro, passes away. A gentleman to the core, he will be missed by many associated with him as also his admirers all over the world. I have had the good opportunity to interact with him on many occasions. My heart goes out to his family."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said that the "beautiful sounds" from Shivkumar Sharma's santoor will always be in his heart.

"Amazing musician and composer ... a man that always was kind and forever smiling ... the beautiful sounds from his #Santoor will forever be present in our hearts ... condolences to Rahul and all the family #ShivkumarSharma," Kapur wrote.