Kamal lauds Anirudh ahead of Vikram's first single release

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Kamal Haasan on Tuesday took to Twitter to reply to music director Anirudh Ravichander's tweet soon after their meeting last night. Kamal has written and sung a song, Pathala Pathala, in his upcoming flick, Vikram.
The actor also mentioned that Anirudh has been living up to his family's standards of excellence.
"All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family's standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend," he wrote.
On Monday, Anirudh had mentioned that the first single of Vikram sung by the actor himself will be released on May 11.
"Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan sir writes and sings #PathalaPathala. Vikram first single from May 11th day. What a session! Thank you sir #Vikram first single from May 11th day after @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI," he tweeted.
Helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film will hit the big screens on June 3. The grand audio launch of the film is all set to take place in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the city on May 15.