Kamal lauds Anirudh ahead of Vikram's first single release

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Kamal Haasan on Tuesday took to Twitter to reply to music director Anirudh Ravichander's tweet soon after their meeting last night. Kamal has written and sung a song, Pathala Pathala, in his upcoming flick, Vikram.

The actor also mentioned that Anirudh has been living up to his family's standards of excellence.

"All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family's standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend," he wrote.