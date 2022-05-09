Vijay Deverakonda's birthday: Samantha, Ananya shower love

Samantha has worked with Vijay in the 2018 film Mahanati — Nag Ashwin’s biopic of actor Savitri. The two are now reuniting for a yet-untitled Telugu family entertainer which will be directed by Shiva Nirvana.

On the other hand, Ananya, who will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in the boxing drama ‘Liger’, posted a sunkissed selfie with him and extended her love-filled greetings to him.

“Happiest birthday. Let’s kill it this year. All my love always,” she captioned the post.