Sonakshi Sinha gears up for big day, flaunts diamond ring

The Dabangg star was seen holding a guy’s hand and flaunts a diamond ring in the new pictures.

She captioned the posts “BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!”

It is to be noted that the Zaheer Iqbal, who made his debut with Notebook, is rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha for a while now. However, in a recent interview, the 30-year old actor cited the dating rumours, claims it ‘baseless’ and said that it is the part and parcel of the industry.