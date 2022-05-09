'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa to helm 'Doctor Who'

WASHINGTON: 'Doctor Who' is returning with 'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa playing the lead role in the science fiction show, making him the first Black actor to do so.

The Rwandan-born Scottish actor is set to take over from Jodie Whittaker who has been playing the iconic role since 2017.

As per Variety, 'It's a Sin' stars Olly Alexander and Lydia West, and even Michaela Coel were rumoured to replace Whittaker.

Variety cited Gatwa's statement to the BBC in which the actor said that he was "deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," "I will endeavour my upmost to do the same," said Gatwa.