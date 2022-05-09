Interacting with Siddharth Kumar Tewary my biggest motivation: Siddharth

CHENNAI: It’s a dream for every actor to be a part of unique projects and work with top film-makers to make a mark. Siddharth who will be debuting in the OTT space with Disney+ Hotstar’s Escaype Live was thoroughly impressed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and his passion. Working with him has been an amazing experience for the actor and he shares it in his own words.

Siddharth shares, “I think one of my biggest motivations while working on Escaype live has been my meetings and interaction with Siddharth Kumar Tewary who is the creator of the show and my namesake. I have been involved with Sid since the day I came on board with this project a couple of years ago and had the privilege of sitting for script discussions, character development with Sid. It has been a great experience for me. I like to know what we are doing, how we are doing it, what I need to give as well to deliver what’s expected from me. For all of this, Siddharth has been generous with his inputs, his kindness, his belief.”

He further adds, “Siddharth has explored many interesting grounds in terms of creating a distinct original Indian fictional character and we kind of bounced off each other and used each of our strengths to achieve things that have been very fruitful. I am really looking forward to where my relationship with Siddharth Kumar Tewary goes from here, in terms of what content we are making. What lies ahead with Escaype Live. He is a brilliant mind and he has had a great journey as a director, producer and a writer on television. And I think this is the start of incredible things for him. I can’t wait to watch what he has written, then produced and directed. And I am also privy to what all he has in store for the future and can’t wait to watch it. ”