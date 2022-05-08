Thalapathy66 planned for Pongal 2023 release

CHENNAI: Thalapathy 66, the film with a fresh team of Vamshi Paidipally and Vijay, is planned for a Pongal release in 2023.

The makers have made the announcement on social media along with the casting announcement featuring popular actors such as Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Jayasudha.

All eyes are on the role Prakash Raj would be playing as the Prakash Raj-Vijay combination is one of the favourites of Tamil cinema lovers. The duo have delivered smash hits like Ghilli and Pokkiri in the past. Both were last seen together on screen in Villu (2009).

The film is produced by Dil Raju and the music will be scored by Thaman. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna. Thalapathy 66 went on floors after a pooja on April 6. Touted to be a family drama, the makers have said the film would revisit Vijay's breezy roles of his late 90s and early 2000s films.